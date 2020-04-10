Longwood church cheers on healthcare workers

article

Members of the Water Stone Church of Longwood filled the parking lot of the AdventHealth Hospital in Altamonte Springs Thursday afternoon.

Maintaining the six-foot social distancing rule, the church goers held signs and cheered on the healthcare workers. They say they wanted to let the medical professionals on the front lines in the battle against the Corona virus know that their efforts were not going unnoticed.

Church Pastor, Ron Smith says he was happy to pray for the hospital workers and let them know they had the support of their community.