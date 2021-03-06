Long lines at federal COVID-19 vaccine site in Orlando on Saturday

After a slow start earlier this week, the federal COVID-19 vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus was packed on Saturday.

Long lines formed early before opening at 7 a.m. Officials say that while appointments are encouraged, they are not required. On Friday, all the shots were given out by 4:15 p.m.

About 4,000 doses will be given out between the three federal sites, with 3,000 at the Valencia location and 500 each at the other two. Patients will be given the choice of the Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Teachers of all ages are invited to come get vaccinated.

The Valencia site is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can make an appointment on the state's vaccination website, but appointments are not required.

The two satellite sites that will run each day in underserved neighborhoods are located at: