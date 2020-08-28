Loews plans reduction in workforce at Universal Orlando hotels

article

Loews Hotels & Co. on Friday confirmed to FOX 35 News a reduction in its workforce at Universal Orlando Resort just two weeks after announcing the temporary closures of two hotels.

Universal Orlando announced that it would be temporarily shutting down the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and the Aventura Hotel on Aug. 21 due to a drop in tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Team Members are the backbone of our company and rest assured, these measures were not taken lightly," said Loews spokesperson Jennifer Hodges. "We continue to evaluate our offerings and have decided to consolidate our hotel operations as we manage through current conditions."

It was not immediately clear how many employees would be impacted.

Loews will continue to operate the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort, and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.

The Aventura Hotel opened in 2018. Sapphire Falls Resort has been open since 2016.