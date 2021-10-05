Loews Hotels plans to hire 700 people in anticipation of busy holiday season

Resorts in Orlando are getting ready to hire hundreds of people because a busy travel season is expected, especially with the return of international travel.

Loews Hotels at Universal will be hiring 700 people as they prepare for a busy holiday season.

"There are a lot of tourists that are really clambering to come back to Orlando and we’re excited to have them visit with us," said Loews Hotels Regional Director of Human Resources Shawn German.

Loews Hotels at Universal will be holding a two-day hiring event on Wednesday and Thursday. You can register and find more information here.

Resorts are preparing by hiring and training now because the state is expecting a wave of tourists, especially with the return of international travel.

The U.S. will allow more international travelers in the states starting in November, as long as they're fully vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 test.

"We’ve been blessed to be busy this year already with domestic demand but now with international demand coming, we’re looking to add some more staff we know we will have a busy holiday season," German said.

Visit Orlando also predicts this will make for a very busy travel season.



"We are definitely seeing pent-up demand from our overseas markets. There’s a true excitement to returning to travel in the U.S. and especially Orlando," said Denise Spiegel, with Visit Orlando.

Pre-pandemic numbers show that international travelers spend more than $6 billion a year in Central Florida.

"International travelers are very important to Orlando because they stay longer and they spend more money," Spiegel said.