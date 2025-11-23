Deputy released from hospital following Indian River County shooting, officials say

article

The Brief Deputy Arizpe was released from the hospital on Sunday after being struck in the shoulder during the Indian River County shooting, deputies said. Sergeant Terri Sweeting-Mashkow was killed in the shooting while officials were serving an eviction. The locksmith involved in the shooting, David Jones, remains hospitalized in critical condition.



A deputy has been released from a hospital Sunday following a shooting in Indian River County that killed a sergeant, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Arizpe was released from an area hospital after being struck in the shoulder during the Friday shooting as officials were serving an eviction at a home in the Bermuda Club, which is a gated community in Vero Beach.

Sergeant Terri Sweeting-Mashkow was killed in the shooting and a locksmith, David Long, also died in the shooting after being transported to the hospital.

The suspect involved in the shooting, Michael Habersham, was initially transported to the hospital in critical condition after the incident before he later died Saturday afternoon.

A time for Sweeting-Mashkow's funeral service has not yet been released.