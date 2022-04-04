Lockdown lifted at Seminole State College Sanford/Lake Mary campus

article

Seminole State College was on a brief lockdown at its Sanford/Lake Mary campus after a suspicious person was reported on campus.

"Law enforcement has instructed us to lock down the Sanford/Lake Mary Campus due to police activity. If you are on campus, go to the nearest room and shelter in place," the college tweeted on Monday.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, around 11 a.m. a student on campus reported a suspicious individual with what the student described as a gun in the pocket of a hoodie to a school resource deputy.

In an update, the sheriff's office said the person was located and did not have a weapon.

Campus has returned to normal operations.

