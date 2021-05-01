Local organizations work to send pandemic donations to hard-hit India

Local organizations are working to send supplies to India as cases and the death toll continue to rise drastically.

India’s second wave of COVID-19 has topped 400,000 new daily cases for the first time.

It’s the first country in the world to reach that figure.

The Indian American Business Association and Chamber based here in Central Florida has been scrambling to quickly collect donations and medical supplies to send to India, like pulse oximeters and oxygen tanks.

The organization said this is a humanitarian crisis and is asking people to help and donate if they can.

"You are helping other humans to save lives," said Prashant "Peter" Patel, president of the Indian American Business Association and Chamber. "Once you see the heart-wrenching videos and images, you don’t need anything to convince you to help another human life in other parts of the world."

If you would like to help or donate, here are some links you can visit: