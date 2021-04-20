Local leaders, law enforcement weigh in on guilty Derek Chauvin verdict

article

Local leaders and lawmakers in Central Florida are speaking out about the guilty verdict for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said:

"We have all waited with great anticipation for the verdict in the trial involving the murder of George Floyd. As a 40-year veteran of law enforcement, I am pleased with the jury findings and now look to the sentencing phase to determine if justice prevails. We should remember that the majority of the men and women who protect and serve are good public servants who care about the welfare of their communities. But when officers cross the line and commit criminal acts, they must be prosecuted no differently than the people they serve."

