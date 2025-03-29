Anti-Elon Musk 'Tesla Takedown' protests break out across U.S.; Florida law enforcement ordered to respond

The Brief "Tesla Takedown" protests are breaking out across the United States, including in Florida. The demonstrations are part of activists' attempts to escalate a movement targeting Tesla dealerships and vehicles in opposition to Elon Musk’s role as the head of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In response to the protests, Attorney General James Uthmeier has ordered Florida law enforcement officers to respond to and monitor the events.



As anti-Elon Musk "Tesla Takedown" protests break out across the United States, law enforcement officers in Florida have been ordered to respond and monitor the events.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has ordered officers from both the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to respond to and monitor the events.

'Zero tolerance’

What they're saying:

Uthmeier said Florida has "zero tolerance" for crimes against people or property. He said if the protests turn violent, Florida is prepared to "do what's necessary to restore order and hold offenders accountable."

"Our troopers are here working around the clock patrolling these dealerships," Uthmeier said in the X post. "And if you wanna come here, you’re going to face the full force of law."

What are the 'Tesla Takedown’ protests?

The backstory:

"Tesla Takedown" protests are breaking out across the United States, including in Florida.

The demonstrations are activists' attempts to escalate a movement targeting Tesla dealerships and vehicles in opposition to Musk’s role as the head of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

More than 200 demonstrations were planned at Tesla locations across the U.S. on Saturday as part of the "Tesla Takedown" movement, which called for a "global day of action" aiming for 500 protests worldwide.

TOPSHOT - Demonstrators rally against Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a "Tesla Takedown" protest outside a Tesla Store in New York on March 29, 2025. US President Donald Trump's senior advisor Elon Musk is leading the so-called Department of Government Ef Expand

What is DOGE?

Dig deeper:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched Florida’s "DOGE task force" in February to audit spending, cut bureaucracy and eliminate DEI programs.

DeSantis said the initiative will review local and state agencies, colleges and universities, with a focus on cutting programs and leveraging AI for oversight.

DeSantis said the task force, modeled after a federal effort led by Musk, will operate for one year.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: