List: Central Florida restaurants that are walking distance from SunRail train stations

Save money at the pump by catching a ride on the SunRail. There are several local restaurants with enough variety to satisfy all your foodie needs, and some are just walking distance from each train station.

From Sanford's Wondermade Dessert Café, to Winter Park's The Wine Room on Park Avenue, see what eateries surround SunRail train stations in its foodie tour guide below:

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO RIDE THE SUNRAIL?

Depending on the number of counties/zones traveled, one-way tickets range from $2 to $5 per person and $3.75 to $9.50 per person round trip, according to SunRail's website.

Children age 6 and under ride for free with a paying adult.

Seniors 65 and older, youth between the ages of 7 and 18 and those with disabilities qualify for a 50% discount off of their fare.

Tickets are purchased at the ticket vending machine located on all SunRail station platforms.

SUNRAIL TRAIN LOCATIONS

Debary - 630 South Charles R. Beall Blvd.

Sanford - 2720 W. State Road 46

Lake Mary - 2200 W. Lake Mary Blvd

Longwood - 149 E. Church Ave.

Altamonte Springs - 2741 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd.

Maitland - 801 N. Orlando Ave.

Winter Park/Amtrak - 148 W. Morse Blvd.

AdventHealth - 500 E. Rollins St. in Orlando

Lynx Central - 101 W. Livingston St. in Orlando

Church Street - 99 W. South St. in Orlando

Orlando Health/Amtrak - 250 Columbia St. in Orlando

Sand Lake Road - 8030 S. Orange Ave. in Pine Castle

Meadow Woods - 120 Fairway Woods Blvd. in Orlando

Tupperware - 3205 Orange Ave. in Kissimmee

Kissimmee/Amtrak- 320 Pleasant St. in Kissimmee

Poinciana - 5025 S. Rail Ave. in Kissimmee

SUNRAIL TRAIN SCHEDULES

The SunRail is available Monday through Friday every-half hour during scheduled morning and evening service and less frequently during the mid-day. It does not operate on weekends or on the following holidays: New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. You're asked to arrive at the station 20 minutes earlier than the scheduled departure time.