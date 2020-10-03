Lions continue unbeaten run with 3-1 win over New York Red Bulls

article

Orlando City SC (8-2-5, 29 points) extended its Club-record unbeaten run to nine matches on Saturday afternoon, defeating the New York Red Bulls (6-7-2, 20 points) in a 3-1 victory at Exploria Stadium.

Antonio Carlos scored his first MLS goal in the match, adding the insurance goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time. Daryl Dike and Júnior Urso each found the back of the net for the Lions as well, with the 2020 MLS SuperDraft selection opening the scoring in the 24th minute and The Bear adding another in the 50th.

Defender Kyle Smith registered his first MLS goal contribution on the afternoon, earning the assist on Dike’s first-half finish, while Homegrown signing David Loera made his MLS debut, entering the game in the 91st minute of play for Urso.