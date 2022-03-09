Like father, like daughter: History made at Orlando Fire Department

article

The Orlando Fire Department said history was made this week when, for the first time in the agency's history, a father and daughter helped knock out a fire together.

Lieutenant Brian Surat, of District 3, and his daughter, Firefighter McKenzie Surat Bobb, of District 2, helped extinguish the fire at the Crossroads Apartments in Orlando's Richmond Estates neighborhood off of L.B. McLeod Rd. this evening.

One firefighter was injured in that blaze and transported to AdventHealth Orlando.

