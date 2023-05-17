Lightning strike burns steeple of historic Florida church

A lightning strike sparked a small fire at a historic church on Florida Wednesday afternoon as storms passed through the area, according to officials with the City of Ormond Beach.

The City of Ormond Beach said in a Facebook post that lightning struck the Historic New Bethel - AMC Church, located at 115 S. Yonge Street, and ignited a fire. Photo appear to show one of the church's steeples burned.

The fire has since been put out and no one was inside the church, the city said in an updated post on its Facebook page.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said it assisted the Ormond Beach Fire Department in responding to the church fire, and shared its own video on its Facebook page.

Photo credit: City of Ormond Beach/Facebook

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ormond Beach Police Department.