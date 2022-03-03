Liftoff! SpaceX launches another Starlink mission

article

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday morning to send up its next batch of 47 Starlink satellites.

Liftoff was at 9:25 a.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

This is the second launch from the Space Coast this week. On Tuesday, United Launch Alliance sent up a high-tech weather satellite that can map lightning and track wildfires from above.

