Level99 at Disney Springs extending hours after high demand

The Brief Level99 is changing its operating hours after experiencing high demand within the first couple of weeks of opening. The interactive gaming venue at Disney Springs will stay open later starting July 13. The venue features 63 mini-games that challenge visitors mentally and physically.



Level99 at Disney Springs is extending its hours just two weeks after opening.

The interactive gaming venue debuted on June 29 and visitor demand has been so strong that it's staying open later each day.

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What are the new Level99 operating hours?

Level99 currently closes at 10 p.m. on most weekdays and at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday. But starting July 13, it will switch to a new schedule with the venue staying open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The updated operating hours are:

Monday–Thursday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday : 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

What to expect at Level99

Level99 is described as an interactive playground with dozens of physical and mental games and challenges.

The Disney Springs location, the fourth one for the company, features 63 games. Each one lasts about 1 to 4 minutes and is designed for 2 to 6 players.

The outside of the Magician Assistant's challenge room. Inside, players must match posters for different magician shows with the clues they receive.

Some of the venue's signature games include the Axe Run, where players race across a narrow beam while dodging swinging axes, and Ninja Swing, where players test their strength using ropes to navigate across a series of platforms.

The games are designed with adults in mind, but the recommended age is 11 and older.

Level 99 also has a bar where visitors can order food and drinks. The menu includes Detroit-style pizza, a house burger made with waygu beef, salads and more.

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How much are tickets?

Tickets start at $29.99 per person.

Visitors can choose between 1.5- and 2.5-hour intervals of play time.

For an additional charge, a premium pass can be added for expedited check-in and special perks.

All games and challenges are included with admission.