Level99 opens at Disney Springs: What to know before you go

The Brief Level99, a large interactive gaming venue, has opened at Disney Springs. The two-story attraction features 63 mini-games that are a mix of physical and mental challenges. The venue also features a bar where players can grab a bite to eat or something to drink.



Level99, a large interactive gaming venue, has arrived at Disney Springs with 60-plus mini-games that will challenge players in new ways.

The attraction, which officially opens Monday, features 63 life-sized games that combine competition with physical challenges and mental puzzles.

It's described as an indoor playground for adults (and teens) to have fun and socialize.

RELATED: Gallery: Inside Level99 at Disney Springs

How to play

When players check in, they'll get an RFID-powered wristband called a Veloband that will be used to access the games.

Players can play the games in any order they want.

To unlock the games, players will tap their Veloband on digital screens in front of each game. The screens include hints or instructions about how to play.

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What types of games are offered at Level99?

The games, which are designed to accommodate 2-6 players, are spread across the venue's two levels.

Most of the games are inside individual challenge rooms, while others, like the two-person duels, are located in open spaces around the venue.

The Axe Run, one of Level99's most popular games, is designed for single players, who must cross a narrow beam as large axes swing near them.

Snakebite, one of the two-player duels a Level99 at Disney Springs.

Each game has its own name and theme and tests different skills like agility, speed and memory. Many are timed and last between 1-4 minutes.

Mansion Banquet is one of the "brain games" offered at Level99. With the clock ticking, players are asked to arrange a dinner table based on guests' seating and dining requests.

Starship Specimen, one of the games that combines the mental with the physical, requires players to collect alien samples with scoops and transfer them to canisters before the clock runs out.

In Space Void, players will cover sequences of lighted sensors on the floors and the walls as the clock counts down. It's like a space-themed version of Twister.

Level99 also features more than 40 pieces of original artwork that are part of a scavenger hunt.

Repeat play:

All the games are designed by the Level99 team, which is continuously coming up with new concepts to be rotated into the different venues.

The games are designed for repeat play. Players' progress is tracked, allowing them to increase their scores with multiple visits.

"So each game you could win and get a one-star, two-star or three-star outcome, or you could fail and have to try again," said Matt DuPlessie, founder of Level99. "So people are getting better at rooms, developing their skills, building their strategy with their team--whether it's a very physical room like an obstacle course or a very mental logic puzzle."

The Disney Springs location is the largest and Level99 took advantage of the extra space to feature more games.

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Dining options

At the center of Level99 is a two-story bar where players can get a bite to eat or something to drink.

The bar at Level99 at Disney Springs.

The food menu includes the venue's signature Detroit-style pizza that is served as a slab (2 squares) as a whole (6 squares).

Other food items include Bavarian pretzels, Korean BBQ sticky wings, birria street tacos, chopped Caesar salad, chilled Shanghai noodles, house burger with wagyu beef, and a grilled chicken sandwich.

The menu also includes a variety of brews and cocktails, such as an Express Martini and a Hibiscus Old Fashioned. There are also zero-proof options such as the Pineapple Banana Painkiller and the Paloma.

Players can order food and drinks at the designated order and pickup window or from the bar. Drinks can also be purchased at beverage carts throughout the venue.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets start at $29.99 per player.

Players can choose between 1.5- and 2.5-hour intervals of play time.

A premium pass is available as an add-on for an additional charge and includes expedited check-in and special gifts.

All games and challenges are included with admission.

During their allotted time, players can try each game as many times as they want. They can also pause their game time to take a break or to grab something to eat or drink.

Walk-up entry is available when capacity allows, according to Level99.

Level99 brings new entertainment to Disney Springs

The exterior of the Level99 building, which is located on the West Side of Disney Springs.

Disney Springs is the fourth Level99 location in the U.S., with the company planning more in the next year.

"Disney Springs is a perfect fit for us in terms of the energy here, the consumer base that's very physically active, mentally active, socially active," DuPlessie said. "They want to get out, put down their phones, get out and do something real—whether they're here on vacation or they're a local."

Level99 takes over the space previously occupied by the short-lived NBA Experience, which closed in 2020 during the pandemic and never reopened.

The site was also the home of DisneyQuest, the Disney-owned indoor interactive venue that featured video games, virtual reality attractions and more. It closed in 2017.