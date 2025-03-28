LEGOLOAND Florida annual Brick Convention returns this weekend

The Brief LEGOLOAND Florida's annual Brick Convention is returning this weekend in Kissimmee. The event showcases more than 500 LEGO creations and ten vendors selling all things LEGO. This is the convention's third year, and more than 10,000 visitors are expected.



LEGOLOAND Florida's annual Brick Convention is returning this weekend in Kissimmee, and LEGO fans and creators are pumped up for the world-renowned experience.

Here's everything you need to know about the event and how to attend:

What is the Brick Convention?

Local perspective:

LEGOLAND's Brick Convention brings the creative, hands-and-minds-on fun of LEGO building and experiences together in one activity. The entertainment-packed family event is for children of all ages and builders of all skills and interests.

The event showcases more than 500 LEGO creations and ten vendors selling all things LEGO.

"Selling retired LEGO sets, new LEGO sets, mini-figures, anything you think of is going to be here for sale," said Greyson Riley, a Brick Convention organizer.

This is the convention's third year, and more than 10,000 visitors are expected.

A portion of the proceeds from each Brick Convention are donated to Creations for Charity, which is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

What they're saying:

Patrick Durham, a participant in season 3 of the TV show "LEGO Masters," is one of the more than 60 LEGO artists taking part in this weekend's event. He said creativity is all you need to make a LEGO masterpiece.

"Creativity is in here," he said, pointing to his heart. "You are already more creative than you realize. … It's LEGO! If something doesn't look the way you want it to, you can take it apart and start over."

Durham said there's something at the brick convention for every LEGO fan.

"I hope people come away more in love with LEGO than they were when they walked in the door," he said.

Riley agreed with Durham's outlook.

"You don't have to be a LEGO fan to enjoy what's here," he said. "Whether you're into art, history, castles, Star Wars, there's something here for everyone."

When and where does the Brick Convention take place?

Timeline:

The convention runs in two separate sessions on both Saturday and Sunday. The two sessions are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The brick convention is hosted at Osceola Heritage Park, which is located at 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee.

How to attend the Brick Convention

What you can do:

Tickets to the Brick Convention are available here.

Each general admission ticket is valid for the chosen ticket-day and time period only.

Tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door, while parking is $10. Children who are 2 years old and younger get in free.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast, so early booking is advised.

