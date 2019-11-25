LEGOLAND Florida offering seven days of Black Friday deals

article

LEGOLAND is gearing up for Black Friday.

The Florida resort is offering great deals, starting Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Dec. 3.

Shoppers are getting seven days of discounted prices!

50 PERCENT OFF ANNUAL PASSES

LEGOLAND'S Awesomest Annual Passes will be on sale for $99.99, originally $209.99, plus tax during the sale.

Passholders will receive 12 months of unlimited admission to the LEGOLAND Florida theme park and water park.

They will also get free standard parking and exclusive savings on hotel stays, dining and merchandise.

Passholders can also visit other Merlin Entertainment attractions in the U.S.

SAVE 50 PERCENT ON ROOM PACKAGES

Guests can save 50 percent on vacation packages at LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel, LEGOLAND Hotel or LEGOLAND Beach Retreat for stays between Jan. 5 and June 30, 2020, excluding nights April 4 through April 11 and May 22 through May 24.

Visit the LEGOLAND Florida resort website for more information.