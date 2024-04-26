Leesburg police prepare for large Bikefest crowds

The Leesburg Bikefest is back for 2024, and police are prepared for large crowds.

Leesburg Police Department Capt. Joe Iozzi spoke with FOX35’s Kelsie Cairns and said his agency expects between 100,000 and 150,000 people to be in town.

"We have additional officers and additional agencies that assist us every year; we have internal and external traffic units," Iozzi said.

Bikers and bike enthusiasts are in town to enjoy everything the weekend offers. Roadways are shut down to support foot traffic and vendors.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Traffic generally is pretty backed up at this time of the year," Iozzi said.

While the police don’t expect any trouble this weekend, Capt. Iozzi added, "We just ask that everybody obey all traffic laws, make sure you're being patient in traffic, take your time, and don't be in a hurry to get anywhere because it's probably not going to happen."

Bikefest runs through Sunday, April 28th.

The City of Leesburg has a detailed map of road closures, which you can see here.