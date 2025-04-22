Leesburg man arrested for attempted burglary, meth trafficking while out on bond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Leesburg man out on bond for grand theft of a motor vehicle was arrested Sunday after allegedly attempting to break into a home and being found with a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempted burglary
What we know:
Deputies responded to an attempted burglary call on April 20 in Leesburg. The homeowner reported that the suspect, later identified as Bradley Baird, tried to enter the home through a side door before moving to the backyard, where he was confronted by the resident. The victim also provided deputies with video footage and the suspect’s direction of travel.
While canvassing the area, a deputy located Baird walking along Pala Verda Avenue and noticed a large bulge in his pocket. Authorities said Baird appeared deceptive and changed his story multiple times during questioning. He was arrested, and a search revealed approximately 20.2 grams of methamphetamine—an amount qualifying for trafficking charges—and a small quantity of marijuana.
Baird was booked into the Lake County Jail on multiple charges. His bond for the previous grand theft case has been revoked.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.