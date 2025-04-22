Leesburg man arrested for attempted burglary, meth trafficking while out on bond

article

The Brief Bradley Baird was arrested in Leesburg after attempting to break into a home and being found with over 20 grams of methamphetamine while out on bond for a previous vehicle theft case. Deputies say video footage and a search of Baird led to multiple charges, including drug trafficking.



A Leesburg man out on bond for grand theft of a motor vehicle was arrested Sunday after allegedly attempting to break into a home and being found with a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Attempted burglary

What we know:

Deputies responded to an attempted burglary call on April 20 in Leesburg. The homeowner reported that the suspect, later identified as Bradley Baird, tried to enter the home through a side door before moving to the backyard, where he was confronted by the resident. The victim also provided deputies with video footage and the suspect’s direction of travel.

While canvassing the area, a deputy located Baird walking along Pala Verda Avenue and noticed a large bulge in his pocket. Authorities said Baird appeared deceptive and changed his story multiple times during questioning. He was arrested, and a search revealed approximately 20.2 grams of methamphetamine—an amount qualifying for trafficking charges—and a small quantity of marijuana.

Baird was booked into the Lake County Jail on multiple charges. His bond for the previous grand theft case has been revoked.

