A Lake County bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car Sunday in Leesburg, FHP said.

A 76-year-old driver was traveling northbound on Palm Tree Trail north of Beach Park Road behind a bicyclist traveling in the same direction.

At some point, the driver struck the back of the 85-year-old bicyclist. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.