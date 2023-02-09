Leaders to discuss plans to relieve congestion on E. Colonial Drive

A project planning meeting hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to relieve congestion on a section of E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

The project plan is going to improve E. Colonial Drive from Avalon Park Blvd.

"So if you live in this area, you probably know when you head eastbound towards Chuluota Road to road that there is a lot of congestion and a lot of folks on the road and could be dangerous at times," said FOX 35's Allison Gargaro.

The plans aim to help increase capacity, relieve congestion and enhance safety.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and the public can attend three different ways: