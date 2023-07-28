Florida veteran who had to leave apartment due to rent hike trying to avoid homelessness

A U.S. Air Force veteran is on the verge of homelessness after the rent at his longtime Central Florida apartment was raised beyond his price range.

Michael Smith, 75, lived in his DeLand apartment for 20 years without issue. He said the cost was $600 a month, accounting for about half of his pension check. Shortly after new management took over, they began to raise the price, eventually up to $1,000. With a fixed income, he had to move out.

"It just leaves you to the point where you’re feeling helpless," he said.



With the help of community partners, Smith is living in a DeLand Motel for the time being, as he and his peers look for long-term solutions. After unsuccessfully looking for solutions alone, Smith reached out to American Legion Post 6 in June. From there, Chaplain David Schlemmer and Service Officer Thomas Jackson began their hands-on approach. They started by helping Smith, who needs a wheelchair, move his belongings into storage.

The pair said veteran homelessness is a major problem, particularly in Western Volusia County.

" We're doing everything to prevent this one, Michael Smith, from ever becoming homeless," Schlemmer said.

Both agreed there aren’t as many resources in DeLand and the surrounding areas as there are near the coast.

"We don't have a safety net for homeless veterans here," Jackson said. "There's no veteran priority on a waitlist."

They believe it may be a while before they can find permanent solutions for Smith. In the meantime, the general manager of the motel gave Smith a free week-long stay.

"I don't currently have the solution, the total solution," Smith said. "There's a lot of hope here, and it's changed my attitude considerably, and I feel much better."



