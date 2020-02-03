Larger Puerto Rican-owned businesses coming to Central Florida

article

A clothing chain out of Puerto Rico is opening in Winter Park and it’s one of many larger Puerto Rican businesses moving to Central Florida.

They customize tuxedos.

Leonardo Cordero says Central Florida is the perfect “fit” for his clothing chain.

It’s called Leonardo 5th Avenue.

"We have eight stores in Puerto Rico, three in Dominican Republic and just are opening here in Florida now," he said.

His very first store in the Sunshine State is right here in Central Florida rather than South Florida.

"One of the greatest advantages we have is it’s more friendly to open a business. Permit’s itself, everything on the business side was quicker, easier," Cordero said.

Advertisement

According to the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando, Cordero isn’t the only one to open a larger business here.

President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando Gaby Ortigoni says, "What we’re seeing more and more is various, well-established companies in Puerto Rico that are looking at establishing in Central Florida."

While the exact number of Puerto Rican businesses weren’t available, the chamber says by the year 2025, Hispanics will produce more than 52,000 start-up businesses in the U.S.

"We have seen universities; we have seen estate broker companies; we have seen restaurants," Ortigoni said. "We help them make connections with potential clients, help them get certified with minority certifications."

Cordero says, "I am excited about being here in the community and serving Central Florida."

Leonardo 5th Avenue opens Thursday at 121 W. Melbourne Avenue in Winter Park.