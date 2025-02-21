Deputies shoot man armed with knife after 911 call was placed by mother, sheriff says

The Brief Orange County sheriff's deputies shot a man near Apopka after they said he advanced toward them with a knife despite repeated commands to drop it. The man, whose mother had called 911 for help, was hospitalized for surgery, according to Sheriff John Mina. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, with body camera footage set for release within 30 days.



A man wielding a knife and threatening to harm himself was shot by deputies as he advanced toward them as they responded to a 911 call from the man's mother, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

‘It really left them no choice’

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving deputies that occurred early Friday evening near Apopka. Deputies responded to a 911 call around 5 p.m. from a woman who reported that her son was threatening her with a knife.

When deputies arrived at a home near Gadwall Ln. and Merganser Dr., they encountered the armed man and ordered him to drop the weapon.

Despite repeated commands, the man continued to advance toward them, prompting two deputies to discharge their service weapons. The man was struck multiple times and transported to the hospital for surgery. His condition remains unknown.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s identity or provided updates on his medical status. It is unclear whether the man had any prior history of mental health crises or law enforcement interactions.

Additionally, the exact number of shots fired and the total number of deputies on the scene have not been disclosed.

The backstory:

The incident began when the suspect’s mother called 911, reporting that her son was threatening her with a knife.

Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation, retreating from inside the home while continuing to order the man to drop his weapon. According to Sheriff John Mina, despite their efforts, the man continued to advance, leaving deputies with no choice but to open fire.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Orange County Sheriff's Office responds to a crime scene near Orange County near Merganser Drive and Gadwall Lane, Feb. 21, 2025.

Big picture view:

Sheriff Mina emphasized that situations involving individuals in crisis rarely escalate to this level. The department responds to over 3,000 mental health-related calls annually, with most incidents being resolved without the use of force. The sheriff also noted that the agency has a Behavioral Response Unit that pairs deputies with clinicians, though none were on duty at the time of this incident.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Mina defended the deputies’ actions, stating, "The deputies did a good job. They retreated even out of the house, but the man still came at them with the knife. It really left them no choice."

Regarding the body-worn camera footage, Mina confirmed, "We have body-worn camera footage of the incident, which will be released within 30 days as per department policy."

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation, which will be turned over to the State Attorney’s Office for review. Once that process is complete, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct its own internal investigation.

