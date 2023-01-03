Large police presence in Daytona Beach's Paris Park neighborhood after 1 injured in shooting

article

One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Daytona Beach.

Officers responded to the 200 Block of S. Lincoln Street late Tuesday afternoon where they discovered the victim had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There remains a large police presence in Daytona Beach's Paris Park neighborhood in what authorities are calling an active investigation. No other details were immediately released and police are asking residents to avoid the area. It was unclear if a suspect was in custody.