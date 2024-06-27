Large law enforcement presence in Orange County neighborhood

Orange County deputies are investigating a death in a neighborhood south of downtown Orlando on Thursday morning.

Investigators said they received a call just after midnight about a dead person.

Several law enforcement officers are at the scene collecting potential evidence.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Deputies have the area of 35th Street and Woods Avenue blocked off at this time.

An SUV can also be seen in the middle of the road. FOX 35 is working to learn if it is connected to the death investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.