Large brush fire damages equipment on Palm Bay solar farm, officials say

Officials with Palm Bay Fire Rescue responded to a large brush fire in Palm Bay on Saturday afternoon, according to the department.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at a solar farm near Centerlane Road SE. Officials said the fire was unable to be extinguished quickly due to its proximity to the solar equipment as well as the wind continuing to feed the flames, according to officials.

Palm Bay officials said the 6-acre fire eventually grew close to 70-acres. The fire was eventually under control around 6:15 p.m. and completely out by 8:30 p.m.

Some of the solar equipment had heat and fire damage, according to fire officials. There was no damage to property.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

