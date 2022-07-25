Lamborghini SUV lands on roof of Florida house, erupts in flames: officials

article

Firefighters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, received a call for help that they surely won't forget.

The South Florida fire rescue department said in a Facebook post they were called out to a home on Northwest 7th Avenue after a Lamborghini SUV reportedly landed on the roof of a house, slid off, and then erupted into flames.

Crews said the people inside the Lamborghini left the area before firefighters arrived.

Another car was also involved in the incident. The driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries, officials said.

(Photo via Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

No one was injured at the home. How the SUV ended up on the roof was not made immediately clear.