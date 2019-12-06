Lakeland police mourn the sudden death of longtime officer

article

Officers with the Lakeland Police Department took a moment of silence on Thursday in honor of Officer Ken Foley. Foley was a 29-year veteran of the department.

In a Facebook post, the department said that he was found unresponsive in his patrol vehicle after dispatch was unable to contact him on the radio. They believe he suffered a medical episode while sitting in his car.

Officer Foley was 57.

"Please keep Officer Foley's family and all those who loved him in your thoughts and prayers," the department wrote. "Many people are grieving this huge loss to our agency and our community."



