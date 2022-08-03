Lake Wales K-9 'murdered by violent suspect,' officials say

article

A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in a neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place.

Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect." That suspect, described as a convicted felon, was shot and killed by an officer.

No other information was provided regarding the shooting or the events leading up to the K-9's death. The suspect has not been publicly identified, but a news conference will take place Wednesday afternoon with Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez.

A procession for Max was held from the Lake Wales Police Department to the Medical Examiner's Office. His handler, Officer Jared Joyner, was in his agency vehicle, leading the procession, with Max's body inside.

According to the Lake Wales Police Department, Max joined the agency when he was 21 months old in 2016. Max, a Belgian Malinois from The Netherlands, was described as "fearless."

The shooting scene is located along train tracks and the surrounding area near Seminole Avenue. The view from SkyFOX shows crime scene tape strung over the tracks and roadway with several law enforcement officials nearby.

Forensic vehicles from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, crime scene tape, and a Lake Wales police patrol car can be seen from SkyFOX.

A patrol car was also parked adjacent to the tracks.

Lake Wales police car located along tracks.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.