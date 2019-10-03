Lake Square Mall undergoing transformation

Lake Square Mall in Leesburg is going through a renaissance.

“It’s no surprise,” Lake Square Mall Marketing Director Anna Marie Chwastiak said. “We all know shopping online is a growing trend. The mall is actually in the process of transforming, reshaping the ‘Square.’ So, shopping, dining and family attractions.”

While some of the mall’s anchor stores have gone out of business, they’re being replaced with unique attractions. The mall is now home to its own ice skating rink, it had its soft opening over Labor Day weekend.

“The new owners of the mall really want to make this facility into a destination where fashion meets family fun,” Chwastiak said.

The new owners are professional ice skaters. They call Winterland the “coolest” place to be in Lake County.

“I think it’s what malls have to do in order to diversify these days,” Pajar clothing store General Manager Garrison Hamilton said. “There’s a lot of things you can offer in a space of this size.”

Managers at other stores in the mall are excited about the new addition bringing in more traffic to the mall.

“Now that Winterland is open, it’s really nice to have some of the runoff,” Hamilton said. “They’ll exit Winterland and check out the rest of the mall hoping to find more food and entertainment.”

The mall also has its own indoor go-kart track, an arcade and a bowling alley.

“Instead of folks having to go into Orlando and drive and deal with all the traffic and the higher prices, the mall is really giving folks a destination to have family fun real close to their home in Lake County and some great prices,” Chwastiak said.

Winterland will have it’s grand opening next week on October 10th.