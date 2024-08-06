Expand / Collapse search

Lake Mary 7-Eleven damaged after car crashes through front window

Published  August 6, 2024 10:34pm EDT
Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A car crashed into a 7-Eleven on Lake Mary Boulevard near the Interstate 4 exit on Tuesday afternoon. 

A silver Mustang appeared to have jumped the curb and backed into the convenience store's glass windows. No injuries were reported inside the store.

We await information from Lake Mary Police regarding the driver's condition and details on what caused the crash.