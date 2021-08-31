LCSO releases 911 calls in St. Johns River shooting

Lake County sheriff's deputies have released harrowing 911 calls from what they describe as a shootout on the St. Johns River.

A frantic woman in a boat called dispatchers to tell them about people on jet skis, nearby.

"We're right here on the water," she told dispatchers, "Get away! Get away from us!" she can be heard shouting.

Investigators said there was some kind of fight between a group of six people on a boat, three jet skiers, and a father and son on a fishing boat.

"Watch out, watch out!" the caller said, while on the phone with deputies. "There's children, come on!" Then she screams.

Deputies said they believe the father and son told the group of jet skiers to slow down, triggering the shootout. They still haven’t said who fired the shots, though. People nearby also called 911 to report the deadly situation.

"They were shooting at other boats in the water," one witness said.

"They're shooting at people!" reported another.

A man on a jet ski and a woman who was also with his party were shot and flown to Halifax Health in Daytona Beach with life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is calling it a complicated investigation, adding that though three people were detained, they are trying to figure out who should be charged.

