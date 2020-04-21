Lake County to expand COVID-19 test sites with 3 new locations

article

Lake County is in the process of partnering with a private health provider to increase COVID-19 testing sites for all residents, whether they have symptoms of the coronavirus or not.

With the assistance of Adult Medicine of Lake County, the City of Leesburg, Lake Sumter State College and the Florida Department of Health, the county will begin offering COVID-19 testing at three locations.

“This partnership will help to expand testing availability by providing affordable testing in multiple locations throughout the county,” said Lake County Chairman Leslie Campione.

FDA-approved swab or antibody tests will be administered to Lake County residents for $20 through May 17. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:

3619 Lake Center Drive, Mount Dora (Adult Medicine of Lake County) – testing available now Monday through Friday

2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont (Cooper Memorial Library) – testing to be available starting on April 23, then on Tuesdays and Thursdays

109 E. Dixie Ave., Leesburg (Venetian Gardens at the intersection of Canal Street and Dixie Avenue) – testing to be available starting on April 24, then on Wednesdays and Fridays

Testing is limited to two per resident and results will be returned within one to three.

Adult Medicine of Lake County offers swab or antibody tests for $85 for non-residents. No appointment is needed for the drive-thru testing sites and residents are required to present proof of residence to qualify for the reduced testing fee.

Advertisement

Call the Adult Medicine of Lake County dedicated COVID-19 line for more information at 352-329-1133.

Free testing continues as provided by the Florida Department of Health Department in Lake County (352-742-4830) and at the state’s regional test site located at the Orange County Convention Center.