Lake County sexual assault case may be related to separate kidnapping, deputies say

Women living near Okahumpka are on edge after investigators have revealed a sexual assault case may be connected to a kidnapping case in the same area.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 35 News that the crimes happened near County Road 48 and Haywood Worm Farm Road.

"It's scary to even think that it can happen," said Jennifer Bitner. She lives in Leesburg, which is near Okahumpka.

Another woman, Amber Leiva, who also lives nearby, said, "You just don't feel safe going anywhere."

Deputies say a suspect involved in an Aug. 20 kidnapping case may also be the suspect involved in a sexual assault case.

Investigators made this discovery on Thursday when they returned to the area where a woman was hit from behind, dragged, and choked with a rope.

A report said that the woman is expected to be OK and described two suspects to investigators.

A "heavy-set" Hispanic male is one of the suspects depicted in the sketches.

A victim approached deputies on Thursday and said the Hispanic suspect hit her with an object from behind, threatened her with a weapon, and sexually assaulted her in the woods.

He ran away from the scene, deputies say.

It happened as the woman was walking at night on Aug. 8.

After hearing about the crimes, Leiva said she wouldn’t go out at night.

"We typically don't do much traveling at night just because things are harder to see. People can hide. It’s easier[for them] to jump out, and I'm always checking my car before we get in," she said.

Investigators say the area where the crimes happened is transient.

Former Orange County Sheriff’s detective James Copenhaver provided insight into what kind of crime happens in a transient area.

He said, "There is a criminal element among some of these homeless folks that go out, and I call them crimes of opportunity."

He goes on to say, "We don't know the true motive as to why this occurred, but we know that the opportunity was there."

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says preventing that "opportunity" is critical.

"I feel like everybody needs to be safe. You need to always watch your surroundings. Everywhere around here, I watch because I am new to the area," said Bitner.

If you have any information about either of the cases, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.