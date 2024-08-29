Memorial for student killed outside Sugar Mill Elementary School must be moved, school says

A "ghost bike" memorial honoring a student who was killed outside Sugar Mill Elementary School now needs to be relocated. A family friend placed the bike at the site, but the school requested its removal.

The white bike had been chained to a fence. The school district contacted the woman responsible for the memorial and allowed her to retrieve it. However, by the time she arrived on Thursday afternoon, the bike had already been removed.

"It’s just devastating, you know — that she’s gone," said Tara Ohkovatian, a family friend.

It has been three months since Shaolan Kamaly, 10, was struck and killed by a driver while riding her bike in front of Sugar Mill Elementary.

"A lot of people loved her," Ohkovatian said, recalling how close her own son was with Shaolan.

"She loved to pretend that he was her brother," she said. "It’s been a difficult summer without her. We miss her so much."

Shortly after the tragedy, Ohkovatian began thinking of ways to ensure Shaolan would be remembered.

"She’s not to be forgotten. She’s to be remembered as an important person," she said.

She decided to create a bike memorial. The bike was originally placed on a stop sign. "From what I understand, the police cut the lock and moved it over here," Ohkovatian explained.

After a few days, district officials informed her the bike would have to be removed. When she returned on Thursday, it was gone.

"I was disappointed," she said.

A Volusia County Schools spokesperson released a statement explaining the decision.

"We understand the deep care and thought that went into creating this memorial. However, we want to be mindful of the emotional impact on students, staff, and families as they enter the campus each day," the statement read.

Removing roadside memorials has been controversial in Florida, prompting the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to establish a Memorial Marker Program. The program allows for standardized memorial markers within state road right-of-ways, which read "Drive Safely, In Memory," followed by the person’s name. These markers can remain for a year but can be removed if necessary.

For Ohkovatian, this is not the end but merely a detour in her quest to honor Shaolan’s memory.

"It’s out of my hands at this point. All I can do is pray for her soul and hope her message is seen," she said.

