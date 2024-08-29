Florida woman accused of killing 9-year-old girl directed Rottweiler to attack her: 'I'm fixin' to kill her'

The Brief Tyshael Martin, of Monvtverde, was arrested for first-degree murder on Wednesday in the death of her boyfriend's 9-year-old daughter, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Martin was allegedly seen on the family's security system instructing a 103-pound rottweiler to attack the child. She was also seen repeatedly striking the child, deputies said. The suspect was heard on video possibly saying, "I'm fixin' to kill her", deputies said.



A Florida woman has been taken into custody for allegedly killing her boyfriend's young daughter, according to deputies.

Tyshael Elise Martin, 34, was arrested on a warrant near her Montverde home shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said she faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect.

An investigation began on June 17 following a 911 call about 9-year-old Jamaria Sessions being unresponsive at the home where she lived with Martin on Harbar Oaks Drive. Emergency medical personnel arrived and found the child with numerous abrasions, bruises, burns, and possible bite marks, to which Lake County deputies were requested to respond.

Tyshael Martin (Credit: Lake County jail)

A preliminary investigation by the Medical Examiner on-scene indicated that the injuries were consistent with physical abuse, according to a news release.

Detectives executed a search warrant to obtain video footage from the family’s security system. One set of recordings from the night of June 15 shows Jamaria being "viciously" attacked by the family's 103-pound rottweiler, with Martin directing the assault while holding the dog's leash, deputies said. The footage also reportedly showed Martin repeatedly kicking Jamaria, who lay motionless on the floor.

Martin was also reportedly seen dragging Jamaria's nearly lifeless body across the floor and continued to strike and shake her. Martin was possibly heard saying, "I’m fixin’ to kill her," deputies said.

Further investigation through interviews, additional videos, and text messages revealed that Jamaria’s usual punishment included extended wall sits, running in place with her arms raised, being hit with various objects, and receiving kicks, punches, and pinches.

On Tuesday, investigators received the child's autopsy results, which indicated that her cause of death was complications from multiple blunt injuries to the head, torso, and extremities, as well as thermal injury to her right foot. The manner of death was ruled as homicide, deputies said.

Martin was booked into the Lake County jail, where she is being held without bond.