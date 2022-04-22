Florida sex offender accused of sharing child porn with others online, report states

article

A registered sex offender in Lake County is accused of sharing child pornography with others online, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35.

The report stated Christopher Kinney, 35, of Leesburg, was arrested Tuesday morning outside his place of employment in Mount Dora.

The affidavit revealed Kinney had social media profiles on Wik-r and Grindr that officers said he did not register to his sex offender registry.

On the Wik-r account, the report stated he shared at least four files of child pornography during online conversation with two users.

On the Grindr app, the affidavit said Kinney tried to meet up with people for sex, and based on online conversations, police believe he was successful. It's unknown whether the conversations or encounters were with kids, the report stated.

On Kinney's cell phone, officers also found at least 20 files of child porn, the report stated.

Kinney is being held without bond on charges of possessing and sharing child porn, sharing harmful material to a child, solicitation of a child, as well as failing to register his online accounts, which is required by law by all Florida sex offenders, the report stated.