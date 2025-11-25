Lake County seeks repayment after Kroger announces early Florida exit

The Brief Lake County officials say Kroger’s decision to close its Florida facilities, including a major Groveland warehouse, will cut nearly 1,000 jobs and erase more than $1 million in expected revenue. County leaders accuse the company of breaching a 10-year agreement by pulling out after four years and are seeking repayment of incentives already issued. Local officials plan to redirect unused funds toward workforce programs as they prepare for negotiations over the closure next week.



Lake County officials say Kroger’s decision to close all its Florida facilities — including a major warehouse in Groveland — is the economic equivalent of a natural disaster.

The closure will result in the cutting of nearly 1,000 jobs and eliminating an estimated $1.3 million in expected revenue.

Local perspective:

County leaders say the company is violating a 10-year agreement by pulling out after only four years. They told FOX 35 News that they had already paid Kroger incentives under the deal and now want the company to return some of that money.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Commissioners say Kroger will not receive any further incentives and argue the early exit amounts to a breach of contract. They hope to redirect as much as $400,000 in unused incentives toward workforce programs, including CareerSource Central Florida, to help employees who lose their jobs.

Grocery delivery operations are scheduled to end Feb. 1, though an exact closing date for the Groveland site has not been announced.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Groveland’s mayor said the city plans to "fight for every dollar" invested in the project and is consulting attorneys on next steps.

The Lake County Commission is expected to discuss termination agreements and potential reallocation of funds at its meeting next Tuesday.