Expand / Collapse search

Lake County Publix sells winning lottery ticket worth over $103K

By
Published  August 19, 2024 7:46am EDT
Lottery
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35:

LEESBURG, Fla. - A winning lottery ticket worth more than $103,000 was sold at a Publix in Lake County. 

The Fantasy 5 ticket for Sunday's evening drawing, worth a whopping $103,002.15, was purchased at the grocery store located at 27615 US Highway 27 in Leesburg. 

The Quick Pick ticket matched the winning numbers, 14-18-24-28-34. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: