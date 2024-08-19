Lake County Publix sells winning lottery ticket worth over $103K

Stream FOX 35:

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $103,000 was sold at a Publix in Lake County.

The Fantasy 5 ticket for Sunday's evening drawing, worth a whopping $103,002.15, was purchased at the grocery store located at 27615 US Highway 27 in Leesburg.

The Quick Pick ticket matched the winning numbers, 14-18-24-28-34.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

