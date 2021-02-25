Lake County firefighters battle blaze at large home in Sorrento

article

Lake County firefighters battled a fire at a home in Sorrento on Thursday.

Firefighters tell FOX 35 seven people live inside the home on Sleepy Bear Lane. They said no one suffered any major injuries during the fire but the home was badly burned.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m.

The fire chief said the toughest part of about battling the fire was that it was in a rural area.

"The difficulty is not in the large home, the difficulty is in the area with the limited water," Lake County Fire Rescue Chief Eric Palmer said. "We had to bring our own water with us and that’s the difficulty out here in the country area."

Firefighters do not know what the cause is yet. The Fire Marshal is investigating.