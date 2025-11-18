Kroger closes 3 fulfillment centers, furthers partnerships with Instacart, Doordash

The Brief Kroger is closing three of its Customer Fulfillment Centers nationwide, including one in Groveland. The grocer looks to third-party delivery companies to improve its eCommerce profitability, it said. Kroger has eight Customer Fulfillment Centers in the U.S. Kroger said the closing CFC locations were not meeting financial expectations.



Kroger is closing three of its Customer Fulfillment Centers nationwide – including one in Lake County – to improve its eCommerce profitability, the company announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Kroger said the closure of three of its eight automated Customer Fulfillment Centers nationwide is an effort to embrace a hybrid eCommerce model – including strengthening its partnerships with third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats, Door Dash and Instacart.

Other fulfillment centers closing, including Lake County's Groveland location, are located in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin and Frederick, Maryland. These centers will close in January 2026.

"The company expects to incur impairment and related charges in the third fiscal quarter of 2025 of approximately $2.6 billion," the company said in a Nov. 18 press release. The automated fulfillment network is not meeting financial expectations, Kroger said.

The closure of these fulfillment centers comes after Kroger announced closing 60 stores nationwide in 18 months.

In areas where Kroger sees a "higher density of demand," automated customer fulfillment will continue, the company said.

Groveland responds

The city of Groveland said they haven't heard when in 2026 the facility will close.

"This is an especially difficult time for employees to hear this news and our hearts go out to those affected. There are approximately 1,400 Kroger employees at the facility, many of whom are Groveland residents," the city said in a statement.

Groveland is working with CareerSource Central Florida to support its employment strategy, the city said.

What we don't know:

It's not known how the closing of Groveland's Kroger fulfillment center will impact the delivery of Kroger groceries to Central Florida residents.

The backstory:

Kroger's Customer Fulfillment Center in Groveland opened in 2021. The center is an automated warehouse facility with digital and robotic capabilities, also known as a "shed."

The Groveland CFC is located at U.S. Highway 27 and American Way and occupies 375,000 square feet.

Kroger CFCs are in partnership with the Ocado Group. Kroger currently has eight CFCs, with two new sites in Charlotte and Phoenix to start in 2026, the Ocado Group said. The company plans to build 20 CFCs nationwide.

Additionally, Kroger's spoke facilities extend the grocer's reach from fulfillment centers to other areas. As of 2022, Kroger delivers groceries to Atlanta, Cincinnati and Dallas, Austin, Birmingham, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Orlando, San Antonio, South Florida, and the Northeast.

What is Kroger's eCommerce?

Kroger looks to multiple third-party delivery services to increase its e-commerce sales growth, projecting an operating profit of approximately $400 million in 2026.

"eCommerce remains a core part of serving customers who want better value, wide selection and flexible ways to shop," said Ron Sargent, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "We are building on a strong foundation with five consecutive quarters of double-digit eCommerce sales growth and increased profitability improvements. We are taking decisive action to make shopping easier, offer faster delivery times, provide more options to our customers, and we expect to deliver profitable sales growth as a result."

The grocer's launched its eCommerce business unit in March.

Kroger's senior vice president and chief information officer, Yael Cosset, serves as the executive vice president and chief digital officer of the eCommerce business unit.

"Every customer is different, and they expect more options to access fresh, affordable food, without compromising on the value or convenience," Yael Cosset said of the opportunity to increase customer traffic and trips through these third-party providers. "Our differentiated approach, combining the proximity of our stores with high-capacity automation, the wide assortment of the fresh food they love, allows us to fulfill more trips for the families we serve. Being able to deliver food and groceries to tens of millions of families who shop with us every year, in as little as 30 minutes is a winning model for Kroger and our customers."

Expanding partnership with Instacart, Doordash, more

Kroger will now use Instacart for its primary delivery across Kroger.com and the Kroger app, the company said Nov. 18.

The grocer announced its expanded partnership with Instacart in Nov. 2025, saying it's one of the first retailers to use Instacart's AI Assistant - Cart Assistant – an AI assistant that helps customers find meal inspiration, build carts faster with favorite items, and plan meals more easily.

Additionally, "to reach more customers and fulfill more shopping trips," Kroger said its customers will also have on-demand access to food and grocery essentials through DoorDash Marketplace.

Uber Eats Marketplace + Kroger coming in early 2026

In early 2026, Kroger said it plans to launch a customer experience with Uber Eats Marketplace – adding Kroger to the list of participating grocers – including Costco, Sprouts and Target – associated with Uber Eats Marketplace.

Where are Kroger Customer Fulfillment Center locations?

Kroger, in partnership with the Ocado Group, has eight customer fulfillment centers. Here's where they are:

- Cincinnati, Ohio, opened in 2021

- Groveland, Florida, opened in 2021

- Atlanta, Georgia, opened in 2022

- Dallas, Texas, opened in 2022

- Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, opened in 2022

- Romulus, Michigan, opened in 2022

- Denver, Colorado, opened in 2023

- Frederick, Maryland, opened in 2023