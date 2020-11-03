Lake County experiences computer issues on Election Day

article

Voters who headed out early to cast their ballots in Lake County hit a snag on Tuesday.

"This morning shortly after opening the polls, we identified a computer problem in some precincts that incorrectly identified some voters were not registered in that precinct," the Lake County supervisor of elections told FOX 35 News.

"The problem was isolated immediately and corrective action was initiated. The solution is being deployed and everything will be fine very shortly. We appreciate the patience of the voters as we correct this unfortunate inconvenience."

MORE: FOX 35 Voter's Guide: 2020 General Election