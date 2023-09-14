Lake County drug bust leads to 15 arrests, 6 suspects still wanted: Deputies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County investigation has led to the arrests of 21 mid-to-high-level drug traffickers distributing fentanyl, deputies said.
Detectives who were part of the six-month investigation called "Operation: Poison Control" encountered several illegal narcotics being distributed throughout Lake County.
Undercover detectives were successfully able to purchase trafficking amounts of fentanyl, as well as trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and MDMA from multiple drug traffickers, officials said.
At the conclusion of the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for 21 people – 15 of them are in custody including:
- Eugene Moto
- David Quashie
- Kevin Edwards
- Rodney Goodman
- Kristen Casey
- Shawna Slagle
- Trammell Richardson
- Marshall Harbin
- Jerry Parker
- Clifford Smith
- Robert Mullins
- Jonathan Dickens
- Christopher Johnson
- Ronald Holley
- Andrew Wallace
The six others who remain at large are Derrick Walker, Kourtney Smith, Tyson Smith, Jason Simpson, George Medina, and Scottie Crosby.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the six individuals is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office or Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS,