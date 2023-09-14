Lake County drug bust leads to 15 arrests, 6 suspects still wanted: Deputies

article

A Lake County investigation has led to the arrests of 21 mid-to-high-level drug traffickers distributing fentanyl, deputies said.

Detectives who were part of the six-month investigation called "Operation: Poison Control" encountered several illegal narcotics being distributed throughout Lake County.

Undercover detectives were successfully able to purchase trafficking amounts of fentanyl, as well as trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and MDMA from multiple drug traffickers, officials said.

At the conclusion of the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for 21 people – 15 of them are in custody including:

Eugene Moto

David Quashie

Kevin Edwards

Rodney Goodman

Kristen Casey

Shawna Slagle

Trammell Richardson

Marshall Harbin

Jerry Parker

Clifford Smith

Robert Mullins

Jonathan Dickens

Christopher Johnson

Ronald Holley

Andrew Wallace

The six others who remain at large are Derrick Walker, Kourtney Smith, Tyson Smith, Jason Simpson, George Medina, and Scottie Crosby.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the six individuals is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office or Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS,