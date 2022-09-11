Lake County deputies shoot, kill armed man in Clermont

Lake County deputies shot and killed a man Sunday who was armed with a rifle.

In a news release, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Reagans Run Drive in Clermont on Sunday afternoon, regarding a 49-year-old man who was armed with a rifle and may have been in mental distress.

After deputies responded to the home, there was some sort of confrontation, followed by a shooting, LCSO said. A deputy shot the man, who died.

LCSO has not identified the man, the deputies who responded, or specific details about what led up to the confrontation and shooting.

The deputy who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in law enforcement-involved shootings, LCSO said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will also investigate the shooting.