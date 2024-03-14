Lake County couple's failed murder plot exposed in text messages, affidavit says

A broken-up couple from Lake County – who ultimately reconciled while allegedly plotting the murder of one of their friends – was charged with attempted first degree murder after their target lived to tell the tale… to police.

Arianna Gajraj, 21, and Brandon Pirela, 24, were arrested and charged this week after they allegedly tried to shoot and kill a man named Deon Ramlagan on Dec. 1, 2023, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Gajraj turned herself in on Wednesday, while Pirela was brought in on a warrant on Thursday, arrest records show.

The shooting allegedly took place just before 2 a.m. in the 14400 block of Peppermill Trail in Clermont. After getting search warrants to the couple's phone records, emails and social media accounts, plus gaining access to neighbors' surveillance video of the incident, deputies were able to figure out what Gajraj and Pirela were allegedly up to.

Gajraj told deputies that she and Pirela were in an "intimate dating relationship" for about a year, and they were living together on and off since the start of 2023. They broke up about three months ago – but as the two were allegedly plotting to kill Ramlagan, they "reconciled" after airing out their grievances about their relationship via text, according to the affidavit.

The text conversation in question was held between 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2023 to just after 12:30 a.m. later that night, the affidavit said. Gajraj, however, was using the Pinger app, which allows customers to text through a different phone number for free. Deputies eventually linked this Pinger account to the email used to sign up for it, which belonged to Gajraj.

Through text, Pirela and Gajraj allegedly came up with a plan for Pirela to kill Ramlagan. Their plan called for Gajraj to meet up with Ramlagan to smoke weed and talk about her relationship, which she said she was having problems with, the affidavit said. Then, Pirela would call Gajraj from a blocked number to "earn (Ramlagan's) trust." Gajraj would then send her location to Pirela, who then showed up in his car – which deputies were able to link back to him during the investigation – and ambushed him.

"No hes [sic] dying," Pirela texted Gajraj, the affidavit said.

Pirela allegedly got out of his car and began to fire multiple founds with a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, the affidavit said. This weapon is one that Ramlagan said he's previously seen Pirela show off on Instagram.

Ramlagan reversed out of the area and fled the area. He then contacted his family, and made his way to the Clermont Police Department where he met with officers and explained what happened.

Gajraj called Pirela three minutes after the shooting, the affidavit said.

Deputies determined that multiple rounds were fired from a semi-automatic handgun just before 1 a.m. Ramlagan's vehicle had 13 bullet holes, a nearby work truck had three and a nearby mailbox had one. Deputies also found and recovered three projectiles during their investigation.

It remains unclear at this time why Gajraj and Pirela wanted to harm Ramlagan, but the affidavit revealed testimony from the victim who said Pirela had been sending him threatening messages, accusing him of having a relationship with Gajraj.

"Do I have to smack the s*** outta [sic] you? You said you a threat to me lmaoooooo ??????? You want me to drag you down colonial [sic]? On Live," Pirela sent Ramlagan via Instagram DM, according to deputies. "You got me super f*** up, you a little *****. On God when I see you, it's on sight and that goes for your p**** a** friends too."

The Lake County Sheriff's Office laid out the reason for their arrest in the affidavit.

"Based on the messages between Gajraj and Pirela, they acted in concert with one another to conspire, plan, and execute a plan to kill the victim. Gajraj aided, abetted, and counseled Pirela in the hours leading up to the attempted murder of the victim. The plan was discussed, with Pirela making his intent clear, and the messages show that the shooting was premeditated in nature," the affidavit said.

Gajraj and Pirela remain in custody in the Lake County Jail and are being held without bond.