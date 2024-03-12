2 men planned to have python eat woman's daughter before bombing her home, police say

article

Two Georgia men have been indicted on several federal charges in the bombing of a woman's home and plotting to have a large python "eat the victim's daughter," federal officials announced last week.

Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34, were charged on March 7, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Georgia.

According to the release, the two men allegedly built an improvised explosive device using Tannerite they purchased online. They then "used a destructive device to blow up the victim’s home" on Jan. 13, 2023, officials say.

The explosion went off at the victim's home, roughly 20 miles from Savannah.

The indictment paints the picture of a ludicrously elaborate plot that involved intimidating, harassing and injuring the victim.

Some of the methods they planned out include shooting arrows into the victim's front door, acquiring and releasing "a large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim’s daughter," mailing dog feces or dead rats to the victim's home and scalping the victim.

Authorities say 34-year-old (left) Caleb Kinsey and (right) 37-year-old Stephen Glosser conspired to harass, intimidate, injure, or kill the woman who owned the house. (Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office)

Officials have not released the identity of the victim but say Glosser and Kinsey both used electronic communications to place her under surveillance with the intent of killing her.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook that the family living in the home was able to get out with no injuries.

"Thankfully the family was able to get out of the house with no injuries. Sadly they had just moved into their house yesterday but their belongings had yet to be moved in," the post read.

Glosser and Kinsey remain in custody at the Bryant County Jail awaiting further court proceedings.