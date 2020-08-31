Lake County boy, 12, dead from an apparent gunshot wound

article

A 12-year-old boy has died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. on Monday morning reporting the incident at a home in Lady Lake. Deputies responded to the residence where they found the child deceased.

The boy lived in the home with his father, step-mother, and three siblings, investigators said.

"At this time, detectives do not suspect any family members of shooting the victim, and they have not ruled out the possibility that this was an accident as they did locate other unsecured firearms in the home," said Lt. John Herrell with the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.