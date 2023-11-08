Lake County announces safety upgrades after student killed by school bus

Better lighting and signage, re-striping bus loops, and speed radars are just a few measures being implemented in light of a deadly crash at Lake Minneola High School.

It’s been a month since 17-year-old Sherman Vannoy was hit and killed by a school bus on his way to school. He was riding his bike and crossing a crosswalk, while a bus driver was turning into the bus lane.

"I think we reacted very quickly," said Minneola Mayor, Pat Kelley.

Since the accident, Lake County, the school district, the city, the sheriff, and the Florida Department of Transportation have all worked together to put in better safety measures.

"We'd like to get a digital speed readout sign with a camera," said Sean Erhardt, parent of a Lake Minneola High School student.

RELATED: Florida school bus driver involved in crash that killed student has history of accidents, records show

When FOX 35 News talked to parents last month, many said they wanted better lighting in the area, since Vannoy was hit when it was still dark outside. Now with the changes, pedestrians will be more visible.

"School safety is important to all the entities involved," said Mayor Kelley.

On top of better lighting, the county is installing in-house safety signs and striping, including adding a "next ½ mile" plaque below school zone flashes. They are re-striping the bus loop crosswalk and adding yellow and green pedestrian signs at mid-block crosswalks.

"That is a very good start as far as what you've what you've read to me," said Erhardt.

RELATED: Lake Minneola High School student hit, killed by school bus: officials

After Vannoy died, a few parents started a group called the Hawkeyes. Their goal is to advocate for their students' safety and to push for change. Sean Erhardt has also suggested having volunteer crossing guards during drop-off and pick-up, but he’s happy with what’s being done so far.

"I feel really good about it. You know, obviously, unfortunately, it had to take, you know, the loss of a student to get a lot of these changes instituted," said Erhardt.

Mayor Kelley says he hopes they can prevent another accident from happening with all the safety changes.

"You pray that it will never happen again, that no family has to go through what this family went through, and we’re doing what we can to be proactive and not reactive," said Mayor Kelley.

Several of the safety projects are still being worked on but should be finished by next week. The mayor says they’ll continue finding ways to make this area safer for all students in Lake County.